Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 15th (CAL, CEY, CNE, FDEV, FDP, HOC, IGG, IPHI, IRIX, IVC)

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KEMET Corporation and its subsidiaries is the world’s largest manufacturer of solid tantalum capacitors and and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors. According to industry sources, tantalum and ceramic capacitors are the two fastest growing sectors of the United States capacitor industry. Capacitors are electronic components that store, filter and regulate electrical energy and current flow and are one of the essential passive components used on circuit boards. “

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS). Peel Hunt issued a hold rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Quiz (LON:QUIZ) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

South32 (LON:S32) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

