Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 15th (AEE, CAAS, CHGG, CMCM, CMS, CODX, CPIX, CQP, CURO, DAN)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 15th:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cheetah Mobile Inc. engages in developing Internet security software. The Company operates a platform that offers mission critical applications for its users and global content distribution channels. Its mission critical applications include Clean Master; Battery Doctor; Duba Anti-virus; Cheetah Browser; Photo Grid and Antutu Benchmark. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ennis, Inc. is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Ennis offers an extensive product line from simple to complex forms, laser cut-sheets, negotiable documents, internal bank forms, tags, labels, presentation folders, commercial printing, advertising specialties, screen printed products, and point-of-purchase display advertising that can be custom designed to customer needs. “

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

