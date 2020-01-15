Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nike (NKE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nike (NYSE: NKE):

1/1/2020 – Nike had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Nike was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Nike was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Nike was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2019 – Nike is now covered by analysts at Consumer Edge. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Nike was given a new $97.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Nike was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Nike was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/23/2019 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $114.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Nike had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.

12/20/2019 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Nike had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $91.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Nike is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Nike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $103.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Nike was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $106.00 to $115.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Nike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Nike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Nike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Nike was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Nike had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

12/10/2019 – Nike had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

12/10/2019 – Nike had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Nike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Nike was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Nike had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $103.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Nike by 3.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Nike by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

