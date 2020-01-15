Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF):

1/9/2020 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

12/28/2019 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

12/27/2019 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/26/2019 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

12/18/2019 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2019 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

12/5/2019 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

11/20/2019 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 180,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,367. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

