Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Truist Financial makes up about 1.3% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 553,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 919,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,728 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 38.7% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

