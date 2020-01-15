Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. BP comprises approximately 0.8% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in BP were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

BP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. 4,834,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,638,547. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

