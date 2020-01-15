Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $10.77 Million Stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Systems accounts for 6.5% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 3.03% of Intelligent Systems worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intelligent Systems by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Intelligent Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of INS stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. 129,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,419. Intelligent Systems Co. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 4,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $195,275.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,007,106.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip H. Moise sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $233,909.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

