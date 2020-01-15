Investors Buy Large Volume of Caesars Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 15,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,292% compared to the average daily volume of 1,094 call options.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,545,057.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at $379,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CZR stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.