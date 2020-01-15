Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,499 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,185% compared to the average daily volume of 350 put options.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,286,243.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 503,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,338,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,447. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 41,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,946. Elastic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.01. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

