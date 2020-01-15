Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 599 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 768% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 154,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

