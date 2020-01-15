Investors Purchase High Volume of Stemline Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 687 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 804% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 put options.
In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STML shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:STML opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $491.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.
Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stemline Therapeutics
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.
