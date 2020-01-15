Investors Purchase High Volume of Stemline Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 687 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 804% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 put options.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STML shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $491.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.