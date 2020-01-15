Investors Purchase Large Volume of Boston Scientific Put Options (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,673 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,071% compared to the typical volume of 997 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. 607,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $47,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $48.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

