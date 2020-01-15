InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for InVitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.11). InVitae posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InVitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,771. InVitae has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.45.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

