InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Holdings Lifted by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the quarter. InVitae accounts for approximately 2.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of InVitae worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at $290,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

InVitae stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

