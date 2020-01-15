ION (ION) Trading 3% Higher This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. ION has a market cap of $514,250.00 and $37.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, ION has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007585 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,321,803 coins and its circulating supply is 12,421,803 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.