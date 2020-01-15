IOST 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.32 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, IOST has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Huobi, HitBTC and Upbit. IOST has a total market capitalization of $71.48 million and approximately $48.32 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.81 or 0.06086898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025277 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037456 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127846 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001534 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinBene, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Bitrue, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, WazirX, BitMart, OTCBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, IDAX, DDEX, Zebpay, Upbit, Hotbit, Binance, DragonEX, GOPAX, ABCC, Huobi, Bitkub, CoinZest, Kucoin, Bithumb, BitMax, Cobinhood, OKEx, BigONE and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.