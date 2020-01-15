IoT Chain Hits Market Cap of $10.39 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, Huobi and Bibox. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $10.39 million and $3.44 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.04239711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00202280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028148 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132761 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bithumb, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

