IoT Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $9.97 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi, Kucoin and OKEx. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $9.97 million and $2.67 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036520 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, Kucoin, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

