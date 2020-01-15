IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002583 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Huobi, Cobinhood and Upbit. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $625.00 million and approximately $16.31 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03392732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00194067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00125824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036727 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Gate.io, Ovis, FCoin, Upbit, Exrates, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Huobi, OKEx, Cobinhood and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

