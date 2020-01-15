IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Stock Position Increased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises about 7.2% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 99,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 142,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4,581.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MNA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 1,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,733. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $33.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30.

