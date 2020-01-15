Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,982,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $121.21 and a twelve month high of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.61.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

