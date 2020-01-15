Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Update

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Iradimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 7,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $189,021.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $397,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,676 shares of company stock worth $4,510,769 over the last 90 days. 56.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 765.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.06 million, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Iradimed has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 22.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

