IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce sales of $10.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $11.05 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $11.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $42.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $42.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $45.45 million, with estimates ranging from $45.30 million to $45.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Insiders have purchased 29,600 shares of company stock worth $59,450 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 119.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

