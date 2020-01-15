Iridium Price Up 31% Over Last Week (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Iridium has a market cap of $45,384.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iridium alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.03373789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00193475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 20,050,928 coins. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Iridium Coin Trading

Iridium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.