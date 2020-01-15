IRISnet (IRIS) Price Tops $0.0220 on Top Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,037,381 coins and its circulating supply is 520,043,882 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

