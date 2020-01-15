iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) is Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

