iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 887,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,395,000 after acquiring an additional 265,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,406,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 66,007 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 391,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

