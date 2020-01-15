iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Position Boosted by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 321.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,817 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 239,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.85. 21,762 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.302 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

