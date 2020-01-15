iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

HDV stock opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.779 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

