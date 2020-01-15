iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.9% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,452,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 158,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622,139 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.