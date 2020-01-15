iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) is KCS Wealth Advisory’s 2nd Largest Position

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 2.6% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $50.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3958 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.