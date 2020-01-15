iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $328.92 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $259.37 and a fifty-two week high of $330.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.