iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,833,000 after buying an additional 1,651,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after buying an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,402,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,291. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $261.52 and a 52 week high of $330.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

