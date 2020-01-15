iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Hefren Tillotson Inc.

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 46.8% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $181,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $207.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,060. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.24 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.92 and its 200 day moving average is $195.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.