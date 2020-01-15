iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.43. 2,947,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $84.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

