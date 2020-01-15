iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,463,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,850,000 after buying an additional 298,797 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,580,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 685.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 271,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,278,000 after buying an additional 237,226 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $84.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

