iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 291.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 469,721 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 111,886 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 120,188 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000.

IAU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,060,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,163,254. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

