iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Position Boosted by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Get iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGIB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $58.36. 556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,133. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.