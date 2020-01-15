iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,381 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares MBS ETF worth $61,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,719. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $108.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.