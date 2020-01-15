iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,710 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.6% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,280. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.