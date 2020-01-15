iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Raised by Tlwm

Tlwm grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tlwm owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,364.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.