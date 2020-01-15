iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Boosted by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,155 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,689 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,895,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $70.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7758 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

