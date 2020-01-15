iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,630 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,944 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,838,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

EEM stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.929 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

