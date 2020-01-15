iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lifted by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after buying an additional 1,039,638 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,063,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,255,000 after buying an additional 279,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,582,000 after buying an additional 230,073 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.16. 3,129,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.65 and its 200-day moving average is $164.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $136.40 and a 12-month high of $182.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

