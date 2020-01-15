iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.49. 941,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,944. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $135.18 and a twelve month high of $182.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.