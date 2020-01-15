iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Parkside Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 8.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $509,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $137.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1535 per share. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.