iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV opened at $191.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.99 and a twelve month high of $192.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8853 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.