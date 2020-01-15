iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 336.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,054,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,764,000 after buying an additional 438,313 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,916,000 after purchasing an additional 355,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,333,000 after purchasing an additional 98,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,832,000 after purchasing an additional 643,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,039,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,293 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $60.73. 39,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $60.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

