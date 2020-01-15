iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lifted by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 83,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.31. The stock had a trading volume of 327,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,040. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2637 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

