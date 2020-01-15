iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) is Capital City Trust Co. FL’s 5th Largest Position

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL owned about 0.05% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,694,000 after acquiring an additional 814,714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,869,000 after acquiring an additional 657,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,558,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,737,000 after acquiring an additional 641,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,311. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.